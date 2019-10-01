Abraham using 2019 TICC to aid youth development

Team Pharmaco's National Criterium Championship winners, Emile Abraham (Elite Men), centre, Enrique De Comarmond (Juniors), left, and Stephen Aboud (Men's 60-69). Abraham is hoping to use this year's Tobago International Cycling Classic as opportunity to assist up and coming road racers.

RECENTLY crowned National Criterium champion, Emile Abraham, will be using this year’s Tobago International Cycling Classic (TICC) as an opportunity to aid in the development of some of TT’s upcoming road racers.

Abraham, who leads Team Pharmaco at this year’s five-day meet, has included a talented but youthful bunch of endurance prospects in his squad for the 2019 edition. The likes of locals Enrique De Comarmond, 18; Lorenzo Orosco, 19; Tyler Cole, 20 and Akil Campbell, 23, all play an integral part in Abraham’s unit. They are joined by Bajan Dominic Howard, 20; American Justin Poulson, Alwyn Steenkamp, 22; Cuban American Frank Travieso, 39 and veteran Canadian Trevor Connor, 48. Abraham has also included one fiery female to his contingent, reigning Road and Time Trial champion, Kaya Catthouse, 29.

Dubbed TT’s most decorated endurance and road cyclist, the 45-year old Abraham admitted his fresh additions to Team Pharmaco are goal-bound on producing top performances at the TICC. Even though UCI points will not be up-for-grabs this time around, the TICC still provides a necessary platform for promising endurance cyclists to prosper.

“I’m very big on youth development, that why I selected the five best young riders in TT,” stated Abraham minutes before boarding the ferry to Tobago for today’s opening race. “I want to see them progress and make something of themselves because I see that there’s need for additional support for our road cyclists. I want to teach them how to ride strategically, and how to win tactically.”

As challenging as it may be, the multiple national road champion is intent on building a fully funded professional Caribbean team to contest various circuits throughout the western hemisphere. Abraham retired from national duty and all major international competitions in 2015 but is deeply motivated towards sharing his knowledge and vast experience to the future road cyclists here in TT.

Speaking to the 2019 National Scratch, Omnium and Pursuit champion, Campbell, yesterday, he shared similar sentiments and welcomed the platform set by the legendary Abraham to assist in TT’s youth development.

“The younger guys like and Tyler and I will be looking to Emile and Frank for coaching before, during and after races,” he stated. “These guys have the experience to educate us younger ones and show us how to monitor and capitalise on opportunities during races. Riding with Emile makes it easier, because tactically, he’s a smart racer. I can expect him to see and say when I’m doing something wrong which would hurt me later in the race. I look forward to racing with him over the next couple days.”

2019 TICC Schedule of Events:

Wednesday 2nd – Stage Race One (Start/Finish: Milford Road Extension, Scarborough)

Thursday 3rd – Stage Race Two (Start/Finish: Grange Bay, Mt. Irvine)

Friday 4th – Stage Race Three (Start/Finish: Shelbourne Street, Plymouth)

Saturday 5th – Stage Race Four (Start/Finish: Wilson Road, Scarborough)

Sunday 6th – Tour of Tobago (Start/Finish: Esplanade, Scarborough)