138 years of serving the community Curepe Presbyterian Church

Long-standing members of the Curepe Presbyterian Church, Ula Seepersad, left, Rosie Seesahie and Florient Naranjit, were honoured for their service to the community through their contributions to the church.

RHIANNA MC KENZIE

WHILE most of TT awoke to gloomy skies and flooded roads on September 22, members of the Curepe Presbyterian Church did not allow Tropical Storm Karen to put a damper on the church's 138th anniversary celebration. Though the roar of thunder occasionally tried to interrupt the church choir, the congregation could not be bothered.

“Nobody knows how to plan when it comes to the weather,” officiating minister the Rev Daniel Teelucksingh said.

The day’s celebrations included the usual Sunday service rituals such as singing and musings on scripture, but Teelucksingh added a little extra. He inspired the congregation with a brief and invigorating lesson on the proud history of the church. Located at the corners of Lyndon and Joyeau Streets, Curepe, the church is a fixture in the community.

Reminding the congregation of its historical significance during the days of indentureship among the East Indian community he said, “The moral and spiritual influence of the Presbyterian Church in TT cannot be denied. It goes beyond the church.”

As the story goes, in 1868 a young Canadian missionary by the name of the Rev John Morton came to TT and began evangelical work. Starting in the southland and working their way throughout the country, Morton and his wife came to Tunapuna in 1881. The church, which started under the house of Ackbar Ali, began as a school, with a weekly service held there. The congregation, Teelucksingh said, would often move around from house to house and worshippers at the time were often referred to as "wandering Jews" until 1967, when they opened the doors to their new home.

Teelucksingh said a fundamental part of the church's history involved visits to the estates where East Indians worked as indentured labourers. He said the government faced a social and political situation unlike anything it had ever encountered before. The number of East Indians that came into the country was unprecedented and the government did not know how to adequately handle the situation.

“The Indians travelled for three months…many of them dying along the way (to TT).” Unable to return home, they had to make a life here.

Arthur Hamilton Gordon, governor of Trinidad from 1866-1870, knew of the missionary work being done by the church and encouraged members to continue their work attending to the spiritual needs of the East Indians.

“The governor was happy the church was doing something for the community,” Teelucksingh said, emphasising it was not just about Sunday service, but also about helping people.

He said while many people opined that the church eradicated the East Indians' culture, what it did was provide a great service to the community.

“We brought people a message of love…(it) was not about taking anything away,” he said, and 138 years later, the Curepe Presbyterian Church continues to work on the values on which the church was founded.