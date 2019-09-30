UWI celebrates 15 years of Confucius Institute

TYRELL GITTENS

Members of the public were treated to a display of Chinese culture at Confucius Institute Day 2019 at the University of the West Indies (UWI) St. Augustine Campus.

Hosted annually by the local Confucius Institute at the UWI campus, Friday's celebrations held extra significance as it joined global celebrations which recognised the inception of the Confucius Institute by the Chinese government 15 years ago.

The day's proceedings began with an opening ceremony where attendees were serenaded to the national anthems of TT and China on steelpan by the St.Margaret's Boys Anglican School Steel Orchestra.

Present at the opening ceremony was China's Ambassdor to TT Song Yumin.

Addressing the event, he took the opportunity to recognise the growth of UWI's institute. He said, "I extend my sincere congratulations to all those who have supported the growth of the Confucius Institute at the UWI."

Established in 2012, the UWI's Confucius institute is one of over 100 institutes found globally and forms part of a larger effort by the Chinese government to promote the country's language and culture. The institute was developed through collaborations by the governments of TT and China as well as the UWI and the China Agricultural University.

Reflecting on TT's national motto 'Together We Aspire, Togther We Achieve,' Yumin reminded those in attendance of the diplomatic relations between this country and China which spans approximately 45 years.

Commending the diplomatic ties that exist between the countries, he said, "Our bilateral relations have been further defined as a comprehensive cooperative partnership."

This statement came as he noted the willingness of both countries to incoporate cultural experiences into their bilateral ties.

"The institute speaks to working across languages and culture to bring the world togther," director of the UWI institute Dr. Beverly Ann-Carter said. She also highlighted the importance of exposing young persons to different cultures and languages. Regarding the institue's role in making this a reality for many of the nation's young citizens, she said, "We go out to schools and do cultural activties."

Attendees at the Confucius Institute day were treated to Chinese papercutting, knotting, calligraphy, mask displays and Tai Chi Fan. Schools were also invited to the event with students from North Gate College and the Milat Academy participating in the activties offered.