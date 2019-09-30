Rain does not stop CPL party

DESPITE heavy rainfall during the afternoon today the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair is packed to capacity in the match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors.

The match bowled off an hour ago in the 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League.

TKR are aiming for a win tonight to seal a top two finish before the playoffs bowl off next week.

Leaders Amazon Warriors will clinch first place with a win tonight. Amazon Warriors are currently 82 for one after 11 overs batting first.