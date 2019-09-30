Pollard banking on home support Jordan could make CPL debut against Amazon Warriors…

Kieron Pollard of Trinbago Knight Riders celebrates getting the wicket of Colin de Grandhomme of St Lucia Zouks during the Hero Caribbean Premier League match, at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, on September 21, in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia.

ENGLAND SEAMER, Chris Jordan, is now available for selection by the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and is expected to bring added firepower to their bowling attack when they square off against 2019 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) leaders, Guyana Amazon Warriors, at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair today from 7 pm.

Speaking at the Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) award ceremony on Saturday night, TKR skipper and longstanding Parkites member, Kieron Pollard, remained quietly confident that Jordan would be selected for today’s encounter. Jordan’s timely inclusion comes on the heels of Pakistan fast bowler Mohmmed Hasnain’s departure due to domestic and international commitments. Pollard however, admitted that the decision remains in the hands of team selectors.

“We’re looking forward to him and hoping he has a positive impact for our team,” stated the burly all-rounder. “He only got to Trinidad (on Friday) and only joined up with the team (on Saturday). He is available for selection but we have to sit down and decide which would be the best possible squad to play. We will come up with the best combination and hopefully that 11 that takes to the field, will get us that win at the end of the game.”

TKR have not recorded a CPL victory in their past three games (all away games) and will be hoping to return to winning ways along their home turf. Today’s hosts currently sit in third position on the CPL standings with nine points, trailing the Amazon Warriors (14 pts) and St Kitts/Nevis Patriots (10 pts) respectively. According to Pollard, the team remains in good spirits and upbeat about today’s encounter.

“There is added incentive finishing in the top two. Obviously that is something yes, that we are looking at as a team. We can control our performance and our attitude and that is what we are looking at continuously improving on. I’ve played enough cricket to know that during the playoff rounds is when you get cold feet and I think we have enough experienced players who have played not only around the world, but also in the Caribbean,” he added.

Following their unexpected slip in form over the past three encounters, Pollard admitted that facing the league leaders will be no easy task. The Amazon Warriors have played unbeaten throughout the competition thus far and are also well aware of TKR’s threat on home soil. Pollard though, looked to the fans for extended support, and called on the TKR faithful to rally round the three-time champions.

“When you look at the cricket (the Amazon Warriors) have played, they have been head and shoulders above the rest in this tournament,” he explained. “In T20 cricket, it’s a matter of who plays better on that day. Hopefully as a team, we can string our performances together in all three departments (batting, bowling and fielding)."

Pollard concluded, “We look forward to play in front of the home fans. They give us the energy to go out and continue to perform. It wasn’t so great on the road. The momentum is going to go in a long tournament such as this. It’s just a matter of sticking together. Despite the couple losses, the guys are positive. As the leader, I can’t ask anything better from the guys.”