Out of the ashes the women rise

Debbie Jacob

THEY CALL themselves Team Phoenix, and the name is not lost on anyone who knows the debaters from Women’s Prison (WP). Last year, in the first annual inter-station prison debates, the women bowed out in the preliminary round. They did not suffer that loss kindly. This year, they found stellar leadership in WP programme officer Desiree Wilson and their new programme director Ricky Sudeen, who led the programmes department at Maximum Security Prison last year.

So the women slipped on their stockings and heels, dressed in impeccable, tailor-made outfits, and gave themselves a name that would constantly remind them they had risen from the ashes. Then, they verbally pummelled their opponents.

In the quarter-final round of the prison debates, the women faced Port of Spain (PoS) Prison in the PoS Prison Sterling Stewart library, a space converted by Children’s Ark and the Wishing for Wings Foundation from former death row cells. The women and men debated the topic: Is the Office of the President in Trinidad and Tobago unnecessary?

The battle lines were drawn before either side opened their mouths with fashion statements that sent a subliminal message to the crowd. PoS men wore white shirts with gold and burnt orange sashes made of African prints; the women wore grey, red, gold and white peplon blouses, a 1950s, post-war style, reflecting their position that the president’s office was meant for another time.

The women’s opening debater Joseanne Alleyne laid her case that the office was predominantly ceremonial and a financial burden. Powerful and passionate, Alleyne made her case. In the end, she placed fifth.

PoS Prison opener Daryl Wade, a passionate debater, who could benefit greatly from reigning in emotions sometimes, laid the historical foundation for the office saying it was necessary for checks and balances in government. He would place eighth.

In the question and answer segment, WP questioner Amelia Maharaj produced the most enthralling and entertaining questions I have ever seen in a debate. With a carefully controlled voice, she used disarming humour and tactful intimidation to render PoS’s Ronnie John speechless at times.

Never editorialising, she framed every utterance in a question. When John picked up his bottle of water she asked, “Do you need to drink some water?” John promptly put the bottle down. When he paused to answer a question, she leaped on the silence saying, “Do you need to sit down?”

At one point she asked if John would like to come over to the women’s side. But her questions were to the point. She asked for examples of the president’s power. Maharaj’s performance earned her third place for the day. John fell to ninth place.

When the tables turned, Aaron Garcia aggressively questioned Asha Sooklal. He quickly lost track of his line of questioning because his team distracted him by trying to arm him with information to throw off Sooklal. Not to be intimidated, Sooklal fired back answers and refused to be intimidated by Garcia’s aggressiveness.

Garcia’s interrogation collapsed early, again because of his team’s interference, which was pointed out by the judges. Garcia placed tenth and Sooklal secured fourth place.

In the rebuttal, Shastri Jagroo shined once again. A keen listener, quick thinker and shrewd tactician, she shreds her opponent’s arguments with a canny grace. Her performance rightfully earned her first place in the debate.

PoS Prison’s Netfa Felix leaped straight into his points, which needed a theme at the top. Judges pointed out the importance of a rebutter listening and thinking on the spot, which Felix could have done more of. He placed seventh for the day.

Port of Spain shone most brightly in the closing round with Cornelius la Borde once again capturing the closing role with great aplomb. In his first debate against Tobago Prison, he placed first, and in this debate his poise and charisma earned him second place, just six points behind first-place Jagroo.

The hero of the day just might have been women’s closer Shanice Alleyne, who served as a last-minute stand-in. She placed sixth, aiding her team’s astounding victory of 690 points to PoS’s 490 points. Both teams earned scores high enough to place them in the semi-finals.

The debate proved disappointing on some levels with debaters mixing up some facts about the president’s office. PoS debaters failed to mention the president’s role in the 1990 coup or the president’s role in the tied election that put Basdeo Panday in power in 1995.

The women face PoS Prison debaters again in the semi-final round on October 9.