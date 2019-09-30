Off-duty cop shoots robbery suspect

A MAN is in police custody while another is receiving treatment for a gunshot wound he received after confronting an off- duty policeman at the latter's Tunapuna home on Sunday morning.

Police said the bandits robbed a man of his cellphone and $3,300 while he was walking along St Augustine Circular Road in Monte Grand, Tunapuna, at around 8.30 am. The bandits then ran across the Priority Bus Route into the Tunapuna Market.

Passers by who saw the robbery, called the police and officers later chased one of the bandits and arrested him.

Minutes later, the off-duty municipal policeman was at his St Vincent Street, Tunapuna home when he heard a noise outside. He armed himself and and on checking, saw the second bandit holding a cutlass. The intruder ran towards the policeman but was shot.

Police were called and the wounded man was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Centre where he was treated for gunshot wound to his right forearm. Investigations are continuing.