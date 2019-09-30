Hosein eyes comeback season in 2019-20
All-rounder cops Parkites Cricketer of the Year award
AKEAL Hosein was awarded with the Cricketer of the Year award when the Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) held its Cricket End of Season Presentation and Awards Dinner 2019 at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, on Saturday night.
Hosein, currently playing for the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the 2019 Caribbean Premier League, got the nod ahead of Jon Russ Jaggesar, Kirstan Kallicharan, Yannic Cariah and Nicholas Alexis.
Hosein, 26, had a memorable season for Queen’s Park in the 2019 season. He scored 532 runs at an average of 48.4 with a highest score of 151 not out. The left-arm spinner was also prolific with the ball snatching 57 wickets which included three five-wicket hauls. Hosein was rewarded for his efforts and was drafted into the TT Red Force team for the forthcoming season.
Hosein broke into the TT Red Force four-day team a few years ago, before his form took a dip. Hosein is anticipating the forthcoming 2019/2020 season saying, “I have been drafted back with the TT Red Force this year. It is a pleasing feeling and it is something I am looking forward to.
"I am not where I wanted to be in my career and I am grateful to get back the opportunity to represent my country again and put on that red, white and black, so I am just happy to be a part of Red Force again and hopefully when I do get my opportunity this year I can continue to grow from strength to strength.”
Most of Queen’s Park’s West Indies and TT cricketers attended the awards as a number of them will be involved in the CPL match between TKR and Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Oval, tonight. Among those in attendance were Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran and Dwayne Bravo, who also provided entertainment on the night with his music.
Among the others who attended the function were QPCC president Ken Gordon and former president Bruce Aanensen.
HONOUR ROLL
FIVE-WICKET HAULS
National League Premiership Division
Akeal Hosein – 5/66 vs PowerGen, 6/17 vs Comets, 5/34 vs EYM
Anderson Phillip – 5/49 vs Merry Boys
Jon Russ Jaggesar – 5/60 vs PowerGen
Javon Searles – 6/51 vs Merry Boys
Shannon Gabriel – 5/32 vs Central Sports
National League Premiership 50-over
Jon Russ Jaggesar – 5/39 vs Defence Force
Yannic Cariah – 5/37 vs Munroe Road
Darren Deonarine – 5/24 vs Munroe Road
National League Premiership T20
Terrance Hinds – 5/19 vs Curepe Sports
Anderson Phillip – 6/20 vs Central Sports
Javon Searles – 5/14 vs EYM
Khary Pierre – 5/17 vs Merry Boys
National League Premiership II North Division
Darren Deonarine – 5/64 vs Cane Farm, 8/49 vs Defence Force
Namir Suepaul – 6/20 vs Prisons, 7/45 vs Prisons
Philton Williams – 5/17 vs Aranguez
National League Premiership Reserve
Shazad Mohammed – 6/25 vs Aranguez
Mikkel Govia – 5/32 vs Aranguez
Isaiah Ali – 7/33 vs Aranguez
Matthew De Costa – 7/53 vs Merry Boys
National League Premiership Reserve 35 Overs
Donavon Clayton – 5/15 vs Aranguez
Isaiah Ali – 5/19 vs Aranguez
Andre Seeteram – 5/44 vs Defence Force
North Zonal Council Senior Division League
Noah Law – 5/28 vs Sweet Revenge, 5/25 vs Savannah Boys
Jason Batson – 5/34 vs Sweet Revenge
Carl Vialva – 5/37 vs Glenora
Eric Garcia – 5/17 vs Santa Cruz
North Zonal Council Senior Division 40 Overs
Sameer Ali – 5/20 vs North Zone Development
North Zonal Council Senior Division T20
Shiva McCoon – 5/10 vs North Zone Development
North Zonal Council Senior Division Reserve League
Bradley Boodoo – 5/30 vs Ebony
Kennard Maison – 5/15 vs Glenora
Sir Garfield Sobers Under-19 Schools International
Shiva McCoon – 5/23 vs St Leonards
CENTURIES
National League Premiership Division
Akeal Hosein – 151 not out vs Clarke Road
National League Premiership 50-over
Yannic Cariah – 113 vs Defence Force
Isaiah Rajah – 106 vs QPCC II
Tion Webster – 104 vs QPCC II
National League Premiership II North Division
Kirstan Kallicharan – 100 vs Prisons
Jonathan Augustus – 101 not out vs Munroe Road
National League Premiership Reserve
Daron Cruickshank – 206 vs QPCC II
National League Premiership Reserve 35 Overs
Ronaldo Huggins – 137 not out vs Munroe Road
Jeremy Araujo – 100 vs EYM
Leon Basanoo – 120 vs Merry Boys
Leon Basanoo – 108 vs EYM
North Zonal Council League Senior Division
Antonio Gomez – 178 vs Santa Cruz
North Zonal Council League Senior Division 40 Overs
Brandon Maharaj – 109 not out vs EYM
North Zonal Council Senior Division Reserve League
Bradley Boodoo – 117 vs Barataria
UWI Unicom T20
Tion Webster – 106 not out vs Merry Boys, 109 not out vs EYM
RECOGNITION
TT Under-15
Joshua Davis
Andrew Rambaran
Kyle Ramdoo
TT Under-17
Jeremiah Cruickshank
Sion Hackett
Chadeon Raymond
Andrew Rambaran
Aaron Bankay
Matthew Gittens
TT Under-19
Jayden Seales
Rivaldo Ramlogan
Antonio Gomez
Leon Basanoo
Sameer Ali
Ronaldo Forester
West Indies Under-15
Andrew Rambaran
West Indies Senior Team
Shannon Gabriel
Darren Bravo
Nicholas Pooran
Kieron Pollard
Sunil Narine
Khary Pierre
West Indies A Team
Khary Pierre
Jeremy Solozano
Yannic Cariah
TT Senior Team
Jeremy Solozano
Tion Webster
Yannic Cariah
Khary Pierre
Shannon Gabriel
Anderson Phillip (Andy Roberts Award)
Joshua Da Silva
Jon Russ Jagessar (CCC Super 50)
Darren Bravo
Kieron Pollard
Dwayne Bravo
Sunil Narine
Nicholas Pooran
Indian Premier League
Sunil Narine
Kieron Pollard
Dwayne Bravo
Nicholas Pooran
Caribbean Premier League
Sunil Narine
Dwayne Bravo
Darren Bravo
Kieron Pollard
Khary Piere
Anderson Phillip
Akeal Hosein
Javon Searles
Tion Webster
Nicholas Pooran
PHIL THOMPSON YOUTH PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
Jeremiah Cruickshank
FIVE YOUTH CRICKETERS OF THE YEAR
Leon Basanoo
Antonio Gomez
Sameer Ali
Mikkel Govia
Aaron Bankay
PETER WAITHE YOUTH CRICKETER OF THE YEAR
Sameer Ali
RUNAKO MORTON MOST PROMISING YOUTH CRICKETER
Chadeon Raymond
FIVE SENIOR CRICKETERS OF THE YEAR
Akeal Hosein
Jon Russ Jaggesar
Kirstan Kallicharan
Yannic Cariah
Nicholas Alexis
CRICKETER OF THE YEAR
Akeal Hosein
