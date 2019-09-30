Hosein eyes comeback season in 2019-20 All-rounder cops Parkites Cricketer of the Year award

Akeal Hosein with his trophies after Saturday's ceremony. PHOTO COURTESY AKEAL HOSEIN'S INSTAGRAM PAGE.

AKEAL Hosein was awarded with the Cricketer of the Year award when the Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) held its Cricket End of Season Presentation and Awards Dinner 2019 at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, on Saturday night.

Hosein, currently playing for the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the 2019 Caribbean Premier League, got the nod ahead of Jon Russ Jaggesar, Kirstan Kallicharan, Yannic Cariah and Nicholas Alexis.

Hosein, 26, had a memorable season for Queen’s Park in the 2019 season. He scored 532 runs at an average of 48.4 with a highest score of 151 not out. The left-arm spinner was also prolific with the ball snatching 57 wickets which included three five-wicket hauls. Hosein was rewarded for his efforts and was drafted into the TT Red Force team for the forthcoming season.

Hosein broke into the TT Red Force four-day team a few years ago, before his form took a dip. Hosein is anticipating the forthcoming 2019/2020 season saying, “I have been drafted back with the TT Red Force this year. It is a pleasing feeling and it is something I am looking forward to.

"I am not where I wanted to be in my career and I am grateful to get back the opportunity to represent my country again and put on that red, white and black, so I am just happy to be a part of Red Force again and hopefully when I do get my opportunity this year I can continue to grow from strength to strength.”

Most of Queen’s Park’s West Indies and TT cricketers attended the awards as a number of them will be involved in the CPL match between TKR and Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Oval, tonight. Among those in attendance were Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran and Dwayne Bravo, who also provided entertainment on the night with his music.

Among the others who attended the function were QPCC president Ken Gordon and former president Bruce Aanensen.

HONOUR ROLL

FIVE-WICKET HAULS

National League Premiership Division

Akeal Hosein – 5/66 vs PowerGen, 6/17 vs Comets, 5/34 vs EYM

Anderson Phillip – 5/49 vs Merry Boys

Jon Russ Jaggesar – 5/60 vs PowerGen

Javon Searles – 6/51 vs Merry Boys

Shannon Gabriel – 5/32 vs Central Sports

National League Premiership 50-over

Jon Russ Jaggesar – 5/39 vs Defence Force

Yannic Cariah – 5/37 vs Munroe Road

Darren Deonarine – 5/24 vs Munroe Road

National League Premiership T20

Terrance Hinds – 5/19 vs Curepe Sports

Anderson Phillip – 6/20 vs Central Sports

Javon Searles – 5/14 vs EYM

Khary Pierre – 5/17 vs Merry Boys

National League Premiership II North Division

Darren Deonarine – 5/64 vs Cane Farm, 8/49 vs Defence Force

Namir Suepaul – 6/20 vs Prisons, 7/45 vs Prisons

Philton Williams – 5/17 vs Aranguez

National League Premiership Reserve

Shazad Mohammed – 6/25 vs Aranguez

Mikkel Govia – 5/32 vs Aranguez

Isaiah Ali – 7/33 vs Aranguez

Matthew De Costa – 7/53 vs Merry Boys

National League Premiership Reserve 35 Overs

Donavon Clayton – 5/15 vs Aranguez

Isaiah Ali – 5/19 vs Aranguez

Andre Seeteram – 5/44 vs Defence Force

North Zonal Council Senior Division League

Noah Law – 5/28 vs Sweet Revenge, 5/25 vs Savannah Boys

Jason Batson – 5/34 vs Sweet Revenge

Carl Vialva – 5/37 vs Glenora

Eric Garcia – 5/17 vs Santa Cruz

North Zonal Council Senior Division 40 Overs

Sameer Ali – 5/20 vs North Zone Development

North Zonal Council Senior Division T20

Shiva McCoon – 5/10 vs North Zone Development

North Zonal Council Senior Division Reserve League

Bradley Boodoo – 5/30 vs Ebony

Kennard Maison – 5/15 vs Glenora

Sir Garfield Sobers Under-19 Schools International

Shiva McCoon – 5/23 vs St Leonards

CENTURIES

National League Premiership Division

Akeal Hosein – 151 not out vs Clarke Road

National League Premiership 50-over

Yannic Cariah – 113 vs Defence Force

Isaiah Rajah – 106 vs QPCC II

Tion Webster – 104 vs QPCC II

National League Premiership II North Division

Kirstan Kallicharan – 100 vs Prisons

Jonathan Augustus – 101 not out vs Munroe Road

National League Premiership Reserve

Daron Cruickshank – 206 vs QPCC II

National League Premiership Reserve 35 Overs

Ronaldo Huggins – 137 not out vs Munroe Road

Jeremy Araujo – 100 vs EYM

Leon Basanoo – 120 vs Merry Boys

Leon Basanoo – 108 vs EYM

North Zonal Council League Senior Division

Antonio Gomez – 178 vs Santa Cruz

North Zonal Council League Senior Division 40 Overs

Brandon Maharaj – 109 not out vs EYM

North Zonal Council Senior Division Reserve League

Bradley Boodoo – 117 vs Barataria

UWI Unicom T20

Tion Webster – 106 not out vs Merry Boys, 109 not out vs EYM

RECOGNITION

TT Under-15

Joshua Davis

Andrew Rambaran

Kyle Ramdoo

TT Under-17

Jeremiah Cruickshank

Sion Hackett

Chadeon Raymond

Andrew Rambaran

Aaron Bankay

Matthew Gittens

TT Under-19

Jayden Seales

Rivaldo Ramlogan

Antonio Gomez

Leon Basanoo

Sameer Ali

Ronaldo Forester

West Indies Under-15

Andrew Rambaran

West Indies Senior Team

Shannon Gabriel

Darren Bravo

Nicholas Pooran

Kieron Pollard

Sunil Narine

Khary Pierre

West Indies A Team

Khary Pierre

Jeremy Solozano

Yannic Cariah

TT Senior Team

Jeremy Solozano

Tion Webster

Yannic Cariah

Khary Pierre

Shannon Gabriel

Anderson Phillip (Andy Roberts Award)

Joshua Da Silva

Jon Russ Jagessar (CCC Super 50)

Darren Bravo

Kieron Pollard

Dwayne Bravo

Sunil Narine

Nicholas Pooran

Indian Premier League

Sunil Narine

Kieron Pollard

Dwayne Bravo

Nicholas Pooran

Caribbean Premier League

Sunil Narine

Dwayne Bravo

Darren Bravo

Kieron Pollard

Khary Piere

Anderson Phillip

Akeal Hosein

Javon Searles

Tion Webster

Nicholas Pooran

PHIL THOMPSON YOUTH PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Jeremiah Cruickshank

FIVE YOUTH CRICKETERS OF THE YEAR

Leon Basanoo

Antonio Gomez

Sameer Ali

Mikkel Govia

Aaron Bankay

PETER WAITHE YOUTH CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

Sameer Ali

RUNAKO MORTON MOST PROMISING YOUTH CRICKETER

Chadeon Raymond

FIVE SENIOR CRICKETERS OF THE YEAR

Akeal Hosein

Jon Russ Jaggesar

Kirstan Kallicharan

Yannic Cariah

Nicholas Alexis

CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

Akeal Hosein