Hilton official hotel for World Interhash 2020

Colin Borde (left), logistics manager of Plan It Productions, shakes hands with an official of Trinidad Hilton, while Niki Borde (centre), director of Plan It Productions looks on.

THE TRINIDAD Hilton and Conference Centre in St Ann’s is the Official Hash Hotel for the World Interhash 2020, which will hosted in TT from April 23-26. The hotel will welcome visitors from over 75 countries worldwide who will participate in the World Interhash 2020, the largest trail-running event.

The historic landmark hotel, overlooking the sprawling 280-acre Queen’s Park Savannah, is well-poised to offer the participants a spacious and welcoming experience, as they explore the flora and fauna of the twin island state during their stay for the World Interhash 2020. Eighteen runs sites of varying difficulties will be staged at this challenging event, ranging from the five-hour Ball Breaker, the difficult-to-medium run through the Arena Forest, to the easy trail set for the older more casual Hashers.

Working in partnership with the Event Management Company, Plan It Productions, on this unique Eco Sport Tourism event, falls within the mandate of the hotels business development goals for Trinidad.

Dubbed the ‘Carnival of Hashes’, the World Interhash Trinidad will offer the pariticipants Trinidad’s own version of this international event. A Red Dress Charity run opens the line-up, with many participants experiencing steelpan music for the first time. Hours later, they will be challenged to an early morning J’ouvert run in the tradition of a Trini j’ouvert jam. During their stay in TT the hashers would enjoy other aspects of the Carnival culture as they are explore the countryside of both islands.

Commenting on the partnership, Plan It Productions logisitcs manager, Colin Borde, stated, “Partnering with the Trinidad Hilton and Conferece Centre on an international event like this, offers the participants an internationally recognised hotel brand as their home base where they feel comfortable and are offered a high standard of service.

“Plan It Productions is thrilled at the prospect of partnering with the Trinidad Hilton to welcome our guests to this global event, as well as the opportunity to showcase all that Trinidad and Tobago has to offer. This partnership shows our commitment to open our doors to the participants, while their enjoy the beauty and warmth of the islands through event planning, and to continue to connect the global fraternity.”