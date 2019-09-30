N Touch
Monday 30 September 2019
Gallery: Carnival launches 147 days before festival

The National Carnival Commission (NCC) has officially launched Trinidad Carnival 2020.

Photographer Sureash Cholai took these photos at the event on Sunday. If you didn't attend, this is what you missed.

NCC chairman Winston "Gypsy" Peters with a baby doll.

NCC Chairman Winston Gypsy Peters poses with a baby doll carnival character at the launch of carnival 2020 at the Queen's Park Savannah. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

Sailor mas and other traditional characters

A man portrays Sailor mas. PHOTO by SUREASH CHOLAI

A traditional fancy Indian mas character. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

A moko jumbie at the Carnival 2020 launch. PHOTO by SUREASH CHOLAI

The very scary, fire-breathing, (fake) blood-drinking blue devils.

Music and dance.

Tambu Bamboo. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

Adorable children in costume.

Launch of carnival 2020 at the Queen's Park Savannah.PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

And colourful, modern costumes.

News