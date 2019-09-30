Gallery: Carnival launches 147 days before festival

PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

The National Carnival Commission (NCC) has officially launched Trinidad Carnival 2020.

Photographer Sureash Cholai took these photos at the event on Sunday. If you didn't attend, this is what you missed.

NCC chairman Winston "Gypsy" Peters with a baby doll.

Sailor mas and other traditional characters

The very scary, fire-breathing, (fake) blood-drinking blue devils.

Music and dance.

Adorable children in costume.

And colourful, modern costumes.