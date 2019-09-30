FIFA Futsal Coaching Course deemed "a resounding success"

A RESOUNDING success! These were the common sentiments expressed by candidates, organisers and FIFA officials on the completion of the FIFA Futsal Coaching Course and Grassroots Festival. The highly anticipated event took place from September 9-13 at the Central Regional Indoor Sport Arena, Saith Park, Chaguanas.

Graeme Dell, British-born FIFA Futsal Development Consultant and Ambassador facilitated the five-day course. He was ably assisted by former St Anthony’s College and national midfielder Brent Rahim, who currently holds the position of FIFA Futsal and Beach Soccer Development Manager.

David John-Williams - the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA)’s president provided welcome and closing remarks at the Opening and Closing ceremonies, respectively.

Thirty-three candidates, which included seven females, successfully completed the certificate course. These individuals were exposed to both theoretical and practical components which included the laws of the game, technical and tactical elements and methods to work with young persons. As part of the programme, participants effectively planned and executed a Grassroots Festival which comprised 53 children who ranged from five to 12 years old.

“The FIFA Futsal Coaching Course and Grassroots Festival is part of FATT’s 2024 Strategic Plan,” remarked Nigel Roberts – FATT’s vice-president. "The main target audience was physical education teachers and certified football coaches who are involved in youth development. We were pleased by the number of registered participants noting we were oversubscribed with many persons requesting to join the Course during the week’s proceedings.”