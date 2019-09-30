Durant books spot in World 200m semis

TT's Kamaria Durant (left). Photo via IAAF live stream

TT's Kamaria Durant placed second in her 200-metre heat this morning at the IAAF (International Association of Athletics Federations) World Championships in Doha, Qatar, booking her spot in the semi-final.

Durant clocked a time of 23.08 seconds, after edging third placed Shashalee Forbes of Jamaica to the finish line.

Anthonique Strachan of the Bahamas won the race in 22.86 seconds.

TT's Mauricia Prieto will miss out on semi-final action after placing sixth in her heat in 23.33 seconds.

The semi-final heats will be held on Tuesday at 2.45 pm.