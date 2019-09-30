Corporation rises to Karen challenge

THE EDITOR: Being prepared to respond to a disaster improves the odds of restoring yourself to the point prior to that emergency/disaster.

True to this statement, in consideration to the size of the region and easy accessible to resources in the advent of a disaster, the council of the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation took a proactive decision to stockpile sand at key locations throughout the region in the event of flooding as seen with Tropical Storm Karen.

With no funding available for this initiative, donations and partnerships with corporate TT were sourced.

This one proactive measure proved to be very beneficial as thousands of residents of the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo region turned up to acquire sandbags to be filled with the stockpiled sand with the looming threat of Karen.

With over 3,000 sandbags distributed to burgesses, it was indeed a heart-warming sight to see people adhere to the calls to preserve life and property in the event of flooding within their communities.

The strategic management of instances of flooding during and after the passage of Karen by the corporation must also be applauded.

We were as prepared as we could have been even with the limited resources at our disposal, with our vehicles and excavators down for repairs due to a lack of funding.

From the onset our councillors were champions of the calls to get prepared, delivering sandbags throughout their districts and monitoring at-risk areas well into the night.

With our disaster management unit activated on Saturday (Sept 21), all procedures and policies for disaster management and response were adhered to, with the staff responding to all instances of flooding within the region.

Through the office of the chief executive officer, transportation was made readily available – and other key resources – to deliver sand to areas that required replenishing.

As we continue clean-up efforts in some areas, I extend commendations to our burgesses for their active approach towards assisting us mitigate the number of homes affected. I applaud the efforts of my colleagues of the regional corporation. Their dedication to ensuring the well-being of their burgesses went beyond the call of duty. The staff and management team of our disaster management unit never disappoints in emergencies within the region.

It is my hope that this proactive approach by our burgesses will continue in the event of future emergencies.

To my colleagues I say kudos on a well, strategically managed disaster relief effort.

HENRY AWONG

chairman, Couva/Tabaquite/

Talparo Regional Corporation