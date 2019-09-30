Carnival 2020 launched

CARNIVAL AMBASSADORS: From left, masman Ronnie McIntosh, calypsonian Colin Lucas, comedian Tommy Joseph and National Carnival Commission (NCC) chairman Winston "Gypsy" Peters at the launch of Carnival 2020 at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, yesterday.

CARNIVAL is a real business if invested and managed wisely and as tight as money is in the country, we must find ways to invest.

Head of the National Carnival Commission (NCC) Winston "Gypsy" Peters believes any money spent on Carnival was a good investment.

Speaking on Sunday at the launch of Carnival 2020: Rejuvenation Better Than Ever at the Queen's Park Savannah, Peters announced that Carnival had begun in full force.

The festival was supposed to have been launched last week, but Tropical Storm Karen had other plans.

"God has all the power to disappoint, but Karen disappointed us. Those affected are always in our thoughts as you try to rebuild."

Peters said this time was chosen for the launch so it would give people time to budget and save.

"We don't know what people have to do to save to come to our Carnival. Mas, calypso, stick fighting are stimulation for the Culture Ministry. Becoming a nation is one achievement, becoming a republic is another. People say we are spending money on Carnival when we have no beds in the hospitals, that we are spending money on Carnival when we have no water, but Carnival is the best investment we have.

"If we spend TT$1 and receive Bds$1 or EC$1, then we are ahead of the game. The money is well spent and it brings immediate returns to the country. It cannot be monetised."

The launch saw the Grand Stand at about 50 per cent capacity at around 6pm, but people were still slowly streaming in.

Those who were there were treated to performances by the San Juan East Side Steel Orchestra, Tambu Bambu Drummers, Laventille Rhthymn Section, Black Indians, Moko Jumbies, Pierrot Grenades, Fancy Sailors, Blue Devils, Dames Lorraine and much more.