CAL announces layaway flights

FILE PHOTO

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) has announced a new promotion called Caribbean Layaway, an interest-free layaway plan, which allows passengers travelling within a two to six month period, the opportunity to pay for their flights on a phased basis.

It means passengers can now hold a reservation with a 25 per cent deposit.

Customers would have to pay the balance at a later specified date.

The airline announced the promotion on its website today.

The option applies to all flights originating in Guyana to all CAL destinations and all flights originating in Trinidad to New York.

The airline said it would continue to add routes to this offer.

The offer is not available on the company's website, but can be accessed at ticket offices in Port of Spain and Guyana.