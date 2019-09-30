Bandits rob Hakka

File photo.

Two bandits escaped with the weekend's sales of the Hakka restaurant's branches when they robbed a worker dropping off the cash in Maraval on Sunday night.

Police said the man dropped off the bags containing the cash at the branch at around 11.40 pm and was confronted by two bandits as he left the restaurant.

They pulled out guns and pushed him back inside the empty restaurant, then ordered him to hand over the money. The two men walked off with the cash.

St Clair police are continuing enquiries.