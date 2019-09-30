A life-changing exercise for OWTU officials

THE EDITOR: Some Like it Hot was a very successful movie. May the Oilfields Workers Trade Union (OWTU) fare as well with the recently acquired defunct Petrotrin refinery.

In the movie the starboys Jack Lemon and Tony Curtis “changed” their sex in order to achieve success. We do not expect Ancel Roget’s people in the OWTU to do this but it will certainly be a life-changing exercise for these over-privileged men.

Now is the big moment to realise that Santa’s little helpers have to work very hard before he can drive around giving out presents.

Read my lips, there will be no more salary increases and no bonuses this year. The only marching will be to the church – any church will do – to pray that they can keep from going under. I want to say this in local parlance: “Man, I glad for allyuh.” Give the tired taxpayers a rest. After so many years of propping up the refinery, after nearly killing us dead, let somebody else take over. For those who think this is a political ploy to win the general election in 2020, say what you want. Seepaul luck is not Gopaul luck. The OWTU is saying it is going to show everybody (TT and the world) how to run a refinery. It had better make good because the man in the street says crapaud will have to smoke your pipe. We are not going down that road again. We want to hear good results. We want to hear about big money. What about overtime pay? I heard, from a reliable non-political source, that OWTU officials say they have never come across those words in their work experience.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin