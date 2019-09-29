V’zuelans can help TT UWI panellists on migration

Mariano Browne

THE current influx of Venezuelan migrants to TT can and should be used to assist the local economy, according to panellists at TT Economics Association's seminar on Saturday.

Speaking on the issue at the Learning Resource Centre at the University of the West Indies, St Augustine, former minister in the Ministry of Finance Mariano Browne said with the right policies in place, TT can gain from the crisis.

The title of the seminar was the Venezuelan arrival-From crisis to opportunity, moderated by Kiran Mathur Mohammed.

In his opening address, Browne said TT had enough money to go around even with between 40,000 to 70,000 Venezuelans in the country.

That figure has been refuted by Government who are sticking with the 16,523 registered Venezuelans during the two week period in June.

Browne, who said his mother is Venezuelan, said that not all the migrants are here to stay. He added that while migration creates competition here, the same problem is being transposed outside the region with some 65-85 per cent of graduates leaving for jobs rather than staying to create jobs.