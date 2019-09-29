UK body writes PM on Sedition Act

THE United Kingdom-based International Centre for Trade Union Rights (ICTUR) has written to Prime Minister Dr Rowley expressing concern about the arrest of Public Service Association (PSA) president Watson Duke and the laying of sedition charges against him for comments he made in a speech in 2018.

Daniel Blackburn, director of ICTUR, in a letter to Dr Rowley, said the centre found little evidence in media coverage of the incident which led to Duke’s arrest, of “any serious concern that the union leader was actually inciting sedition in the ordinary sense of the word.”

“We further note that the arrest of this well-known public figure came not in the immediate aftermath of the speech, but nine months later. It is in this context we question whether this prosecution is brought in good faith,” Blackburn said.

Duke was arrested on August 26 and later charged for sedition.

The letter to Dr Rowley said the 1920 Act, under which Duke was charged, “was introduced specifically as a measure to repress trade union activity in the wake of widespread expressions of discontent in 1919, at which trade unions and political organisers were at the forefront, having organised a general strike.”

Blackburn added that in view of the Act’s history, the ICTUR had concerns over the continuing application of the 1920 law.

“We understand that the Act criminalises a broad and poorly defined range of actions, including those that ‘excite disaffection against Government’ or that ‘‘raise discontent or disaffection amongst inhabitants of Trinidad and Tobago’”, Blackburn said, adding: In our view, such legislation is clearly too broad in scope, and risks criminalising ordinary political activity.”

“These ‘catch all provisions’ potentially expose any union leader to criminal prosecution, on what may be frivolous grounds,” he added.

ICTUR urged the government to review Duke’s case – and the continued application of the 1920 legislation – so as to ensure that it fulfils its obligations under the International Labour Organisations’ Convention 87 on Freedom of Association and Protection of the Right to Organise.

“ICTUR calls on the government to inquire into this matter and to ensure that trade unionists in Trinidad and Tobago enjoy full protection of their rights to freedom of expression and of association.

“We further call on the government to engage in a full review of the Sedition Act of 1920 in full consultation with trade unions so as to assess the value of its continued application, and to pursue any necessary amendments to the Act as such a review may determine are required.

“ICTUR will report details regarding this arrest in the journal International Union Rights, which was established in 1993, and which enjoys a readership in more than 100 countries,” the centre’s director told the prime minister.