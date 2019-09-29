Tema gets 300 calls after Karen

Carrington Street in Scarborough was covered in slush and debris after Tropical Storm Karen caused heavy flooding in the capital last Sunday. FILE PHOTO

Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) director Allan Stewart says the agency has received about 300 reports since the passage of tropical storm Karen, last Sunday.

He said the reports include structural damage to homes, loss of appliances and others requiring various forms of social intervention.

However, Stewart said the agency intends to "close off" reports by today.

He said the relief effort is ongoing.

"We are trying to see how many of the homes we could assist with relief items, giving out mattresses to people who would have had their stuff waterlogged," he said.

"There were also a couple of people who were displaced and we are working along with the social services to ensure that something works out for them."

Stewart said since the storm, several companies and organisation have been partnering with the agency to bring relief to the affected citizens.

"We have started receiving donations from people who would have partnered with us like Sagicor (insurance company). They delivered over 250 cases of water to us and other cleaning items such as mops and bleach."

Stewart said, though, the agency still has not been able quantify the losses from the storm.

"We still have not yet received some of the figures we were hoping to receive but it is a process. The only major challenge we are running against is time. But we are getting there.