Slain landlord hailed a 'true humanitarian'

Satnarine "Teddy" Rampersad

A true humanitarian.

This was how murdered landlord Satnarine “Teddy” Rampersad, 57, was described at his funeral service yesterday.

“Teddy was a true humanitarian whose main devotion was towards the service of God, his family, friends and anyone who needed assistance,” close friend Dillion Ali told mourners gathered at the family home in La Romaine.

On Thursday, Rampersad was at his Titanium Crescent, Union Hall, San Fernando home when he went to check on his tenants who were being robbed. He was shot dead.

The men had ransacked the home of the Chinese women and tied them up before Rampersad interrupted.

Ali said Rampersad was also an ardent devotee at the Shiv Harijan Mandir, Lalbeharry Trace, Debe where he practised yoga. "If he just met you, Teddy had a way of making everyone feel loved and accepted just as they were. To choose the most memorable time spent with him I am certain that it would be a difficult decision because there were too many.”

Ali said his friend's life was snatched away.

“Teddy was a remarkable person, he was of impeccable character, a faithful employee and fearless. He was the bedrock of the family, a source of strength, power and wisdom and understanding. His passion and mantra in life, which beyond any doubt was his unbiased service to others.”

Rampersad’s 80-year-old mother, Dolly, cried uncontrollably as she viewed his body. Her children had taken her to the doctor before they broke the tragic news of Rampersad's death to her.

Rampersad was cremated at the Mosquito Shore of Peace. Up to late yesterday, no one has been arrested.