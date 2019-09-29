Pleasantville draw 2-2 vs Naps Tigers spank Trinity Moka 5-1 as…

Pleasantville’s goalkeeper Raheem Lee jumps to make a save yesterday during the SSFL match against Naparima College, at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadioum,Marabella.

TWO goals in six minutes from Pleasantville’s Dillion Yearwood (70’) and Miguel Cedeno (76’) salvaged a nail-biting 2-2 result against the defending champions, Naparima College, yesterday, when action continued at on Match Day Six, of the 2019 Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL), at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella.

Following an unexpected own goal in the tenth minute courtesy Pleasantville’s Cameron Orosco, “Naps” went further ahead in the 55th minute from striker Jabari Lee. Pleasantville though, continued their pursuit and were duly rewarded for their efforts in the 70th minute as Yearwood found the back of the net from the penalty spot. Six minutes later, Cedeno’s strike sent the home fans in a frenzy as Pleasantville delivered a much-needed comeback. Naparim

a however, remain atop the standings on 14 points. Meanwhile, at Moka, St Anthony’s Tigers roared to a dominant 5-1 victory over Trinity College courtesy a beaver-trick from striker Kai Phillip and Kahim Thomas’ on-target strike. Yesterday’s win for the Tigers propelled them into second position on the standings with 13 points. In other matches, a mesmerising second half hat-trick from San Juan North’s Ronaldo Boyce partnered with Daniel Best’s goal in the opening period saw Queen’s Royal College fall victim to a 4-0 drubbing.

Other Results:

EAST MUCURAPO 2 (Daniel David, Aaron Roberts) def. ST. BENEDICT’S 0

SPEYSIDE HIGH 2 (Nicholas Sanchez, Adriel George) def. TRINITY EAST 1 (Gemaul Asingh)

ST MARY’S 1 vs ST. AUGUSTINE 1

CARAPICHAIMA 2 DEF. MALICK 1

PRESENTATIONS SAN F’DO (BYE)

SSFL Standings after Round Six