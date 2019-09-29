Marisha & Catherine

A chance encounter led to the musical partnership between Marisha Lee-Guy and Catherine Williams, whose goal is to promote positive music. Photo by Roger Jacob

Marisha Lee-Guy and Catherine Williams met by accident, but the musical chemistry that followed resulted in the production of a number of positive musical pieces they believe people of all ages can appreciate.

“Our world does not need music that incites negativity and division, but motivates, stimulates thought, relieves and consoles,” the duo told WMN. Together, their vision is to “create music of substance, that builds, cultivates good feelings and that is simply dynamic, sending a musical message to all generations that lyrical creativity is alive and well. Making positive music matter.”

Williams, a musician and vocalist, and Lee-Guy, an entrepreneur were introduced by a mutual friend when the former needed the services of an image consultant. “And I ended up becoming involved in so many other things,” including various aspects of performance preparations and scheduling, eventually taking on the official role of her manager,” Lee-Guy said.

“I love it and it has showed so many different things about myself I didn’t know,” she said of her role. “It is very fulfilling to be a part of a musically creative journey, for music is a very effective and influential form of artistic expression.”

And the skills both women had developed while younger added great value to their mission. Her love for poetry and her training as a former drama teacher propelled 43-year-old Lee-Guy into the songwriting spotlight. “Catherine needed a second song for an upcoming performance and due to severe budget constraints at the time, an additional song could not be sourced from any of the seasoned professional songwriters.”

With the encouragement of calypsonian and musician Gregory Ballantyne, whose style she always admired, her first song, Musical Healing was written and given a soulful, calypso jazz melody, created by composer Nigel Samerson. “I’m really glad the team took a chance on me. I write the majority of the songs, but sometimes we co-write. Right now Catherine and I are working on a neo soul ballad called Poui. The concept is Catherine’s and focusses on showing appreciation for God-given natural resources.”

Among their other compositions are Rain, Not that song, Read between the lines, and Ode to Country.