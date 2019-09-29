Keep the faith, Chalkie
THE EDITOR: Chalkie was once fired from his teaching service job by the Teaching Service Commission for singing a calypso in school. He said he is a calypsonian until he dies. The ORTT finally bestowed on him is long overdue. I want to wish him well.
Let us honour our calypsonians while they are alive and can appreciate it. Chalkie put it best, "You cannot be a king and singing somebody song. I in Town too long."
Keep the faith.
AV RAMPERSAD
Princes Town
