Keep the faith, Chalkie

THE EDITOR: Chalkie was once fired from his teaching service job by the Teaching Service Commission for singing a calypso in school. He said he is a calypsonian until he dies. The ORTT finally bestowed on him is long overdue. I want to wish him well.

Let us honour our calypsonians while they are alive and can appreciate it. Chalkie put it best, "You cannot be a king and singing somebody song. I in Town too long."

Keep the faith.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town