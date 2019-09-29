N Touch
Sunday 29 September 2019
follow us
Letters to the Editor

Keep the faith, Chalkie

THE EDITOR: Chalkie was once fired from his teaching service job by the Teaching Service Commission for singing a calypso in school. He said he is a calypsonian until he dies. The ORTT finally bestowed on him is long overdue. I want to wish him well.

Let us honour our calypsonians while they are alive and can appreciate it. Chalkie put it best, "You cannot be a king and singing somebody song. I in Town too long."

Keep the faith.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "Keep the faith, Chalkie"

Letters to the Editor

TT is all of us

THE EDITOR: What a racially exclusionary image of TT painted by our Prime Minister in…

CJ must be impeached

THE EDITOR: The refusal of the Prime Minister to enforce the impeachment of the Chief…

Spreading potholes

THE EDITOR: Two potholes, long time occasional inhabitants of Petit Valley Main Road opposite Don’s…