Karen ‘hurts’ 1,200 in Bamboo Sagicor, Tunapuna corporation team up for flood relief

Bamboo No 3 resident Elsie Sookwah sorts through personal items during clean-up yesterday in the Valsayn community which was affected by flooding due to tropical storm Karen last Sunday.

Approximately 1,200 people in the Bamboo area of Valsayn affected by flooding due to the passing of Tropical Storm Karen last Sunday with about 900 in Bamboo No 3 alone.

Derek La Guerre, an alderman with the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation, yesterday said while Bamboo 3 occasionally floods, it was the first time in his memory that flooding was that bad. “The CEO has an engineering team out here trying to determine what caused it this time and work with the ministries to make immediate repairs to prevent it from happening in the future.”

Speaking at the distribution of supplies spearheaded by Sagicor yesterday morning, he said most of the flooding was along Northern Avenue, including its side streets. He said people lost everything in the lower parts of their houses including appliances, furniture, clothes and personal effects.

“It is very sad. When you go through the area and see the devastation that has taken place. What is unique in this area is that everybody is sticking together and helping one another. It’s real nice but you can’t help but feel heartbroken when you see what they are going through.”

He said the next phase of assistance for the corporation was to send out workers from its outreach department to get information from families as to the extent of losses to help guide residents in the claims process, as well as officers from the Ministry of Social Development.

Sagicor Life Inc executive vice president, Robert Trestrail, said he and his volunteers started at 6 am and would be distributing mattresses, cleaning materials, school stationary items, and grocery hampers to Bamboo Nos 1, 2 and 3, as well as Barataria.

“We are partnering with the regional corporation to help with the distribution as we have done in the years gone by – when they had the floods in Greenvale last year, the year before in Oropune. So this is not new for us. We’re just here with temporary measures trying to help some people get back on their feet.”

He noted that since Karen, Sagicor has been out in various communities trying to help those affected. He said they were living the organisation’s vision of ‘improving the lives of those who live in the communities in which they operate.’

“We were in Tobago on Wednesday. We teamed up with the TEMA (Tobago Emergency Management Agency) operation and got support from the Tobago Division of the TT Chamber of Commerce to help the communities that were impacted and we are committed to further helping Tobago.”

One of the appreciative people helped by Sagicor was Nirupa Siew, widow of the former senior disaster coordinator with the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government, Rishi Siew.

“On Sunday, the rains came down around three o’clock and the waters just came in from both sides – the front and back. In a matter of minutes everything was under water. We got waist-high water and my kids and I had to evacuate.”

She said almost all her furniture was lost including beds, wardrobes and tables. Fortunately she was able to save her children’s school uniforms and books, and official documents, and although her kitchen appliances were under water, they were working for the moment. However, she lost a lot and was in the process of “trying to pick up the pieces.”

Also on Northern Avenue, Randolph Persad was helping to clean up his cousin, Elsie Sookoah’s home. He said at the time of the flood, Sookoah was warded at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope. However, he saw the water reach three feet high, leaving about a foot of mud after the water receded. He said the water destroyed carpet, personal documents, as well as a lot of clothes, curtains, and bed linens that were stored in barrels.

Sookoah’s daughter Angela, who lives in New York, recalled her panic on the evening of the flood. She said her mother went into the hospital on September 20 so she bought a ticket on September 21 to visit Trinidad and care for her mother.

She said on Sunday she heard about the storm and kept calling the neighbours to check up on the house. “Every time I called to check she (the neighbour) said, ‘Everything’s fine.’ An hour later she called me and said, ‘Get somebody quick.’ I spent almost the entire day on the phone begging people to come.”

Angela said the river overflowed and the water just ran down into and pooled in the homes along Northern Avenue. She recalled something similar happened when she was a child in the 1980s.