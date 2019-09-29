JP and Coast Guard charged for DUI

A JUSTICE of the Peace from Chaguanas and a member of the TT Coast Guard were arrested on Friday night for driving under the influence.

Police said the 60-year-old Charlieville JP was stopped in a police exercise on Caroni Savannah Road, Chaguanas.

The exercise began around 8 pm on Friday and was coordinated by Snr Supt Hunter, led by Cpl Umaid of the Centreal Division DUI Task Force. Forty people were stopped with eight being charged.

Police said the JP, who had a blood alcohol level of 108 micrograms, will also be charged with resisting arrest, dangerous driving and obscene language.

The JP told police he had "a few beers" before he was stopped.

The Coast Guard, who said he had "some White Oak," had a blood alcohol level of 85. The two will appear before a Chaguanas magistrate today.