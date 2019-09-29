Jereem lines up in World 200m Baptiste secures 100m semis spot

TT’s Kelly-Ann Baptiste (R) and Britain’s Asha Philip compete in the Women’s 100m heats at the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Khalifa International stadium in Doha, yesterday. (AFP PHOTO)

COMMONWEALTH Games gold medallist Jereem Richards will begin his quest for another top finish in the men’s 200m event, at the 2019 IAAF (International Association of Athletics Federationa) World Championships in Doha, Qatar, today.

Richards will line up in the men’s 200m heats from 1.05 pm TT time.

Richards will run out of lane eight in the seventh and final heat and his countryman Kyle Greaux will face the starter in lane six of heat four.

The top three in each heat plus the next three fastest qualify for the semifinals tomorrow.

Richards has shown form this year earning sliver in the men’s 200m at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, last month.

TT’s Kelly-Ann Baptiste secured her spot in the women’s 100m semi-final after placing second in her respective heat, yesterday.

She clocked a time of 11.21 seconds, just behind Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson who finished in 11.14 seconds.

Baptiste clocked the 14th fastest time of the 47 athletes who competed in all six heats.

The semi-final will be held today at 2.20 pm, followed by the final at 4.20 pm.