Huawei powers innovation lab at UWI

TECH INNOVATION: From Left to Right: TSTT's CEO Dr. Ronald Walcott, UWI St. Augustine's Pro Vice-Chancellor and Campus Principal Professor Brian Copeland and Huawei TT's CEO Jeff Jin view the 3D Model of the bmobile-UWI Innovation Lab, powered by Huawei.

GLOBAL technology giant Huawei has donated over $13 million in equipment for a state-of-the-art innovation lab at the University of the West Indies, St Augustine that could see TT-designed tech products emerging on the world stage, a statement from Huawei TT said.

Officially named the “bmobile-UWI Innovation Lab powered by Huawei,” representatives of all three organisations on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding at the Office of the Campus Principal.

Construction on the lab began in early September and it is expected to be operational by the end of 2019.

It will comprise over 1,600 square feet outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment configured to resemble the bmobile network and, in addition to individual work spaces, will include a smart classroom with seating for 15.

Huawei TT’s CEO, Jeff Jin, believes the new lab will open up brand new possibilities for TT’s engineering and IT students to create, design and problem-solve.

Jin added, “Imagine that the next big idea in technology can come from TT, right from this lab.”

He added: “Huawei believes in TT’s ICT capability…Our investment in this lab is a continuation of our dedication in developing ICT talent in TT. It is our hope that both students and ICT professionals use this lab to develop new commercial products and services, maybe even create a new tech giant, like Apple or Huawei, from this lab.”

Highlighting the importance of research and development (R&D) and the priority placed on it by Huawei, Jin said nearly half of Huawei’s 188,000 employees were engaged in R&D.

In addition, Huawei spends 12-15 per cent of its annual revenue on R&D every year, and expected to spend US$20 billion in 2019, Jin said, adding that Huawei has already begun researching 6G.

Noting that TSTT and UWI had been seeking a way to collaborate on an initiative like the lab for several years, TSTT CEO Dr. Ronald Walcott said: “When Huawei got involved, it took it to a whole new level.” He added, “This lab will create an environment that allows for robust understanding of the fundamentals of emerging technologies and for hands-on engagement and experimenting on new technologies.”

UWI St. Augustine Pro Vice-Chancellor and Campus Principal, Professor Brian Copeland, described the lab as “another small but critical piece in building an entrepreneurial country and a sustainable economy.”

Applauding TSTT, UWI and Huawei for joining forces on this project, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Public Utilities, Nicolette Duke, said the lab would be “the first of its kind in the English-speaking Caribbean, featuring a range of equipment provided by Huawei to support testing, commercial research and development in ICT.”

Expressing the Government’s support, she said the initiative was a direct fit with the National ICT Plan and saw it creating opportunities for employment within the ICT sector, making T&T more digitally attractive and competitive on the world stage, and creating new lines of business and facilitating the emergence of small and micro entrepreneurs.”