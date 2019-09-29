Greaux, Jereem in 200m semis

Kyle Greaux

TT’s KYLE Greaux and Jereem Richards blazed the track in Doha, Qatar a short while ago, winning their respective 200-metre heats and booking their spots in the semi-finals at the IAAF (International Association of Athletics Federations) World Championships.

Greaux, with the fifth fastest time of all 53 athletes across the seven heats, clocked a time of 20.19 seconds. Yancarlos Martinez of Dominican Republic was unable to match the Trinidadian’s pace and trailed in 20.47 seconds.

Richards finished in 20.23 seconds in heat seven, with US’ Noah Lyles in second and Canada’s Brendon Rodney in third.

The semi-final will be held on Monday at 1.50 pm.