“Give us just a little bit longer” Police officers want five more years before retirement

APPRECIATED: Retired police instructor Gregory Mendes, left, presents a certificate of appreciation to retiree Orosco Lee during the Batch of 1969's 50th anniversary dinner.

JENSEN LA VENDE

AFTER graduating from the police academy 50 years ago, the batch of 1969 is fully supporting the call by Prof Ramesh Deosaran for the retirement age for police officers to be increased by five years.

At their 50th anniversary dinner held two weeks ago, the retired officers who boast of being “simply the best” applauded Deosaran's speech in which he made the suggestion.

During his speech, Deosaran complimented the cadre of dedicated officers he worked closely with saying some of them who have since retired, will win in a fight against a lion and have much to offer. This, he said, motivated him to request that the retirement age for officers be increased by five years.

Deosaran asked that for second division officers, retirement should be raised from 55 to 60, and for first division, from 60 to 65. According to Deosaran, this should be subject to audited performances and approved fitness. If approved, he suggested that officers willing to retire at the existing ages must apply to the Police Commissioner for permission.

Sunday Newsday met with four of the retirees who are the organisers of their annual reunion dinner as they relived their younger days. The officers; Clement Crawford, retired medically unfit in 1988, Orosco Lee, migrated after retiring in 1972, Winston Fournillier retired medically unfit in 1991, and Keith Reneaud who retired in 2007.

Reneaud is the director of the Office of Law Enforcement Policy (OLEP) in the Ministry of National Security. The men met at Reneaud’s office on London Street in Port of Spain.

Crawford said there are officers with spunk still left in them and he questioned why they could not go to the age of 65 as their colleagues do in other countries.

“In November I am going to be 69 and I don’t want anyone to call me old,” Crawford said.

Lee felt 60 to be “still young” and he could not see why there were officers leaving at that age and even 55 in some cases. Renaud, the only member of the group still engaged in some form of protective service, said if the age limit is increased the wealth of knowledge gathered by long-serving officers will be handed down to their subordinates.

The officers, who regard themselves as brothers boasted of being the last batch to wear short pants and the full ceremonial wear inclusive of the cap with the metal pointed tip.

Crawford was part of the infamous Flying Squad, under late police commissioner Randolph Burroughs who was charged and acquitted of conspiracy to murder. Burroughs was accused of being a drug-dealing police officer during his time at the helm of the police service in the late 1970s and 1980s, and the Flying Squad, were his supposed personal henchmen. The Flying Squad was disbanded after a commission of enquiry into the allegations. The findings are now part of the Scott Drug Report.

He described Burroughs as a “super imposing man” who like current Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, had the support of the people. It is this community support that the retired officers hope to bring to the table. Crawford recalled the trust the people placed in Burroughs and the fear criminals had of him while Renaud lamented that the police service is behind in technology, so community connection is needed.

President of the TT Police Retirees Association Cyril Bernard also welcomed the idea of allowing police officers to go a bit longer in the service. He admitted that while retired officers can return as Special Reserve Police officers, there are officers who still have much to offer and are being told that their time is up.

Newsday also spoke with Griffith who said he met with the police Social and Welfare Association on the issue. He said he spoke with senior officers on the matter as well as he did not want to have any “knee jerk reaction” to Deosaran’s speech.

Griffith said while he was not discounting the work of other public servants, policing takes a mental toll on officers and for some retiring at 55 and 60 is giving them a “much needed rest.”

“Cabinet approval is needed for that to happen but before that we need some dialogue on this. Right now that is not a need, what is a need is the shortfall of the police service, that is why I plan to double the intake of officers for the next few years so in time we will be at our optimum strength."

The one person not too keen on the idea is president of the police association Sgt. Gideon Dickson.

When contacted, Dickson said once the system is fixed there will be no need for officers to work an additional five years. He added that taking the retirement age to a later date meant that officers will have to wait longer for their pension and with many officers not living to see 70, they may die without getting their just due.

The retired officers, two of whom have migrated to the US, still maintain that there is a lot the older officers can offer to the police service.