Emergency team set up for Piparo

A villager steps in for a closer look at the mud volcano in Piparo on September 23. PHOTO BY MARVIN HAMILTON

In the event of an eruption of the Piparo mud volcano, a community emergency response team has been established to assist in the evacuation of residents who live near to the volcano.

The team was formed after a meeting with ODPM CEO Major General Rodney Smart, Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government deputy permanent secretary Raymond Seepaul and a combined team of disaster managers at the Piparo community centre on Friday evening.

On September 21, the mud volcano showed signs of activity as residents were awakened by the pungent scent of sulphur gas being emitted from several large new fissures and cracks which appeared near the mud volcano.

In a media release, the ODPM said Friday’s meeting was to “improve the community’s response capability” as they were educated on developing family evacuation plans aligned to the community evacuation plan. The ODPM said discussions were also held on developing community alert mechanisms such as using the community masjid’s bell, vehicle horns and local communication groups.

Seepaul also updated residents on collaboration taking place with the Ministry of Works and Transport and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to upgrade infrastructure in the area. Meanwhile, the emergency response team met at the Princes Town Community Centre to discuss the strengthening of the evacuation plan based on local knowledge of the area.

“Residents would also provide further input into the strategy for the evacuation of vulnerable persons within the community.”

Smart said the collaboration between the various ministries and the other state agencies and residents would result in the “improvement of the overall response and resilience of the Piparo community.”

UWI seismologists are expected to visit the site today to monitor the volcano.