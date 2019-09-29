Dr June Soomer: Making a difference in the Caribbean for the Caribbean

Ambassador Dr June Soomer, secretary general of the Association of Caribbean States.

It’s easy to dismiss the Association of Caribbean States (ACS) as another bureaucratic organisation that operates in a vacuum, unable to relate to the real issues that impact the people they are supposed to serve.

Ambassador Dr June Soomer, the organisation’s secretary general, now in the third of her four-year term, has made it her mission to change that.

The St Lucian former history lecturer, 61, left academia in 1996 because she felt she “needed to do something in the Caribbean for the Caribbean.”

“I felt that I had to put action to policy,” she said. And so far, she has, championing causes of women’s issues in the region, having the Caribbean Sea recognised internationally as a special zone dedicated to sustainable development, and youth empowerment.

But most of all, despite her numerous academic and professional qualifications, she feels that her unique circumstances, as a black woman from a small island, makes her the most qualified to change the region’s outlook.

“I’m an integrationist. My PhD dissertation was on regional integration,” she told WMN in a recent interview on a New York rooftop.

Soomer had been the Caricom ambassador for the Organisation of Eastern Caricom States for eight years when she was nominated and endorsed by the Caricom heads of government as the ACS secretary general, assuming her new role on August 1, 2016. “They wanted the ACS be more relevant to Caribbean people and that is what I try to do.”

One of the first things she did was restructure the organisation to help it fulfil its mandates.

“This organisation was set up to co-operate and co-ordinate activities around the Caribbean sea with Latin America, so we have been doing that but I don’t think we had pushed enough for recognition of the Caribbean Sea as a special area.” She’s pushed for that international classification and next year, when the association presents its report to United Nations next year, she hopes it can finally be accomplished.

“We have restructured the organisation to put climate change, sustainable development, all these issues have been at the forefront of our agenda.”

Women and gender in the region is particularly close to her heart, especially since she has experienced sexism.

“I still don’t think we have reached the point in my region – a broad region – where women have the respect they deserve to have. We are still considered, if you will, second class citizens, where people feel you have achieved what you have achieved because you are a woman, not because of your intelligence or ability to apply yourself. Women can multitask and make it look easy, managing homes, businesses and relationships on one hand and find something else to do on the other. And so, we are taken for granted.”

She recounted how once, coming through immigration in TT, where the ACS Secretariat is housed, an officer looked at her diplomatic passport and asked her who she was.

“I told him I was the secretary general of the ACS and he replied, ‘You know they usually get a man from a big country to do that job.’ I told him they got the best woman from a small country to do it.”

Even when she walks into a room with male colleagues, the first assumption is that they, not she is the head, a misconception her colleagues are quick to correct.

“I always speak to the fact that I am the best women to speak on behalf of women in Caricom and in the region. I am a black woman, I understand discrimination and I understand it from the perspective of being from a small country. Because make no mistake, small countries are also discriminated against. So, I am a woman, a black woman, from a small country so I get all the forms of discrimination imaginable.”

One of the things she had to realise very quickly is work cannot be gender neutral. “So, when I think of disasters, I cannot think about it only in terms of disaster in a country. I have to look at the specifics. More women, because of their position in society are more vulnerable in a disaster, and that means they are more vulnerable to climate change.”

A lot of women in the Caribbean are head of the household, not just in terms of children but in terms of parents, she said, so they find themselves cut right in the centre. “They have to take care of children and the elderly, the two groups which, in a disaster, are the most vulnerable.”

Women are also among the poorest groups in society and it’s easier for them to be displaced, and at risk of getting lost, exploited and even becoming victims of human trafficking.

She also advocates for more youth involvement in policymaking. “Not because I think I am young – I’ll always be young – but young people do not have an entry point into policy making. And I think I can give them that when they come to work at the organisation, for them to understand the various dimensions of multilateralism. I want to see young people come more the fore. Let us give them the respect and regard they deserve.”

Young people from the Caribbean have been at the forefront of climate change activism she said, and she’s seen them in action, chanting for the world to hear, “One point five to stay alive. (The minimum increase in temperature that small island development states (SIDS) have said they need to avoid the worst effects of rising sea levels.” But the face of climate change is not the Caribbean youth. “Yet in every language our young people have been involved in climate change. They have been involved in more than beach clean-ups. They have been pushing policy. They were the ones who first chanted 'one-point-five-to-stay alive.' We have to give them the chance to show what they can do. We like to pretend they cannot do anything but I think we have to give both young women and men the opportunity.”

The trickiest part of her stewardship, though, probably comes from the natural geopolitical tensions that might come from having such a diverse group of people determining policy. But, she maintains, the ACS, since its founding in 1994, is about co-operation and so stays away from political discussions.

“Unless a state is removed from the roster the secretary general is obligated to treat each member equally, because whatever the politics is today, it might not be tomorrow.”

That’s not to say politics can’t become an issue if there’s someone in charge who can be swayed by anything but the convention of the ACS. “And I don’t allow myself to be swayed,” she said.