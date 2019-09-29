De Four: TT is ready to dominate Women’s Football Olympic qualifiers

TT women’s football team coach Stephan De Four, left, and captain Karyn Forbes speaking at a press conference at Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, on Friday. PHOTO BY LINCOLN HOLDER

HEAD coach of the TT women’s senior football team Stephan De Four, said his squad is prepared to feast on the opposition, when the national team starts its quest to qualify for the 2020 Olympics, at the Women’s Concacaf Olympic qualifiers, at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, tomorrow.

TT will battle against Aruba, Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts and Nevis and Dominican Republic with only the top team advancing to the final phase of Concacaf Olympic qualification. A 20-woman team was announced at the Ato Boldon Stadium, on Friday. The team is filled with young players, but will be lead by the experienced Karyn Forbes. The team has eight teenagers including Amaya Ellis, Maria-Frances Serrant, Sydney Boiselle, Asha James, Afyiah Cornwall, Aaliyah Prince, Tori Paul and Cayla Mc Farlane.

De Four said his players are a cohesive bunch going into the tournament, “I think we have a mix of senior, some older and younger players. It has been a very good camp in the sense of chemistry between both the older and younger players have been very good. The players have been working hard, they are very focussed on the task ahead and playing at home I think they understand the importance of dominance in the sense of where we need to be in achieving our goal.”

De Four said TT are aware of what has to be accomplished and are confident of a strong showing. “After this group one team goes through. Football is football, anything could happen in the game of football but we are in the mindset of where we have been working to be a very dominant, vibrant group in this group. We are looking to win this group and move on to the next round.”

De Four asked the country to come out in their numbers. “We are asking the country to come out and support these young ladies as we start a fresh new beginning with the women’s programme moving forward.”

Forbes is calling on her young charges to accept the challenge of representing their country.

“I am excited to be here. I think the girls have been coming along. It is a bunch of new players and young players, but at some point in time all of us have to grow and the younger ones have to take up the mantle. It is good that they are able to be incorporated now and I am just working with them as best as I can,” Forbes said.

On the other teams in the tournament De Four said, “I am not underestimating anyone. We not better than anyone and we good as everyone else. The teams we playing against we expect to come out of that group as number one, so I think our chances (are great). We are going to make our chances and we are going to take it game by game.”

FIXTURES (tickets cost $30 for all double headers)

Tomorrow

St Kitts and Nevis vs Dominican Republic, 2.30 pm

TT vs Aruba, 5 pm

Wednesday

Dominican Republic vs Aruba, 2.30 pm

TT vs Antigua and Barbuda, 5 pm

Friday

Antigua and Barbuda vs Dominican Republic, 2.30 pm

Aruba vs St Kitts and Nevis, 5 pm

October 6

St Kitts and Nevis vs TT, 5 pm

Antigua and Barbuda vs Aruba, 2.30 pm

October 8

Antigua and Barbuda vs St Kitts and Nevis, 2.30 pm

TT vs Dominican Republic, 5 pm

TT SQUAD

Karyn Forbes (captain), Kimika Forbes (goalkeeper), Tennesha Palmer (goalkeeper), Maria-Frances Serrant, Sydney Boiselle, Kadisha Debesette, Jasandra Joseph, Cayla Mc Farlane, Amaya Ellis, Meyah Romeo, Liana Hinds, Asha James, Nia Walcott, Janine Francois, Maya Matouk, Afyiah Cornwall, Shanelle Arjoon, Kayla Prince, Aaliyah Prince, Tori Paul.