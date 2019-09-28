Women stride at Scotia Breast Cancer 5K today

Participants at last year's Annual Scotiabank Women Against Breast Cancer 5K.

A huge turnout is expected for the 21st Annual Scotiabank Women Against Breast Cancer 5K at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain, at 4 pm, today.

Every Stride Empowers is the theme for this year’s event.

Manager, communications and corporate social responsibility at Scotiabank Cindy Mohammed, speaking about this year’s theme said, “It speaks to women coming together in support of the cause and it’s an overall theme that speaks to empowerment and also literally about every step you take.”

For the past few years the TT Cancer Society has been the beneficiary of the event and has conducted a series of free community outreach cancer screening programmes. The event has allowed 19,000 women to receive free breast cancer screening.

A new champion will be crowned this year as Samantha Shukla, the 2018 winner, is currently abroad pursuing studied. For more information about the event visit the Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Foundation Facebook page or call the event hotline at 357-0293.