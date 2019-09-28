TT basketball duo back from French camp

Joel Hinds (left) and Jeffery Harris (right), with a pair of fellow basketballers.

FORMER UNIVERSITY of TT (UTT) players, Jeffery Harris and Joel Hinds recently returned from France following their participation in the 2019 Frenchy US camp hosted by Frenchy Associate.

Frenchy Associate is the leading establishment for basketball camps in Europe and is managed by its president Arthur Framery. They organise basketball camps, using the latest and most elite equipment for European clubs and academies all around the world.

Over a two-month period, both Hinds and Harris worked as assistant coaches alongside other coaches from the US, travelling to a new city each week to coach different groups of kids.

The opportunity was provided by national player Kyle Rowley with assistance from former national team manager, Albert Lee Young. Rowley has recently signed with Club Baloncesto Almansa in Spain and will be participating in the Liga Española de Baloncesto Oro, which is the second top tier basketball league in the Spanish basketball system.

Harris was openly grateful for the opportunity. In discussing his experience, he said, “I am truly thankful and honoured that Kyle took me into consideration to be a part of the 2019 Frenchy Associate coaching staff, and hats off to the mass amount of work Frenchy is doing all year round.”

The Straker Nets guard had a lot to say about his time spent abroad.

“It was a life-changing experience. From travelling to a different city every week to coaching a new group of players, new gymnasium, 100 per cent parental support, signing autographs, seeing the players crying and asking us not to leave. It was truly breathtaking,” said the enthusiastic Harris.

Hinds, who is also a member of Straker Nets, shared similar thoughts.

“It was an experience of unforgettable memories. Being a player for so many years I’ve learnt to appreciate coaching as it was a totally new and different position,” said Hinds.

“A lot of bonds and relationships were formed, from the players to the coaches which allowed each and every one to work way past their potential. As we came to the end of camps, a lot of the participants cried and did not want us to leave. They even requested for our return for more camps in the following year.”