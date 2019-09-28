Trinidadians and Venezuelans united by USAID

JOB WELL DONE: US Ambassador to TT Joseph Mondello presents a commemoratie plaque to Rhonda Maingot, Director of Living Water Community at the launch of a community resilience initiative on Thursday at Saddle Road in Maraval. PHOTO BY JEFF K MAYERS

The US Ambassador to TT, Joseph N. Mondello, officially launched the Community Resilience Initiative (CRI) on Thursday, at an event held on Saddle Road, Maraval.

The programme is implemented through the United States Agency for International Development Mission of the Eastern and Southern Caribbean (USAID / ESC), the US Embassy and the Democracy International organization.

The objective of the CRI is to strengthen the resistance of TT communities to external shocks, especially the recent influx of Venezuelans and high levels of crime and violence.

"Trinidad and Tobago faces a new and unprecedented challenge as a result of the influx of thousands of Venezuelans fleeing the crisis caused by hunger in their country," said the ambassador.

"To address this urgent need, the United States government, through the United States Agency for International Development, is providing approximately US $ 1.5 million to help locals kindly receive their Venezuelan neighbours that they need it”, he added.

The proposal is that through different social organizations migrants integrate into communities with access to information, language classes and psychosocial support, among other critical services.

He recognized the enthusiasm with which Venezuelans strive to get ahead, and the Trinidadians who help them settle.

"It's wonderful to see how people who speak different languages can communicate, help each other and move forward together."

He thanked everyone interested in their participation, and noted that such a project is only possible when government partners, the private sector and non-governmental organizations work together.

“Our collaboration in the recent visit of the US Naval Ship Comfort to Trinidad and Tobago, our respective assistance to the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian, and now our joint work on this project are a testament to how much good we can achieve together for people in need".

Democracy International Chief of Party Morgan Simpson, explained that the plan is aimed at 15,000 Trinidadians and about 5,000 Venezuelan refugees in TT, with 440 trained youth leaders and another 1,400 people participating in the activities. It is supported by Living Water Community, Families in Action, Ryu Dan Dojo- Youth Empowerment Foundation and Drama Making a Difference. There are offices in Arima, Chaguanas, Couva, Mayaro, Port of Spain and Rio Claro.

"The project will build capacity and facilitate a positive compromise between nationals of Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuelans. We are honoured to support this critical initiative and we look forward to continuing to work with all of the stakeholders in Trinidad and Tobago to foster resilience”.

During the event, there were cultural presentations and an exhibition of karate do. The United States Embassy and Democracy International gave awards to organizations that are collaborating in the CRI.

Rhonda Maingot, director of the Living Water Community, stressed the importance of such programs for the Spanish-speaking community, especially in the educational area.

These USAID centres also provide a safe space for activities that lead to building connections and trust between members of the two populations, while helping them navigate through various systems to improve their current situation.