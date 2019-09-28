Tribute to Philmore

Ken "Professor" Philmore

A number of top pannists will gather at Kaiso Blues Café on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain on Monday night to pay tribute to composer, arranger and pannist extraordinaire Ken “Professor” Philmore, exactly one year after his passing.

Philmore, was badly injured in an accident along the Solomon Hochoy Highway on Republic Day last year, after which he spent the next six days at the San Fernando General Hospital until he died on September 30. He was 59.

Under the patronage of his wife Sophia Philmore, the event entitled: Sangabranga 1, will feature Duvone Stewart, pannist and arranger of reigning small, medium and large steelband Panorama champions; fellow prolific pannist and arranger Len "Boogsie" Sharpe, along with ace pannists Noel La Pierre, Dane Gulston and Johann Chuckaree, Professor’s son Keston Philmore Marchan and more.

Everyone of the featured artistes readily jumped at the opportunity to "play one for Philmore" when approached to perform on the show, so touched were they by his exuberant but humble personality.

Hugs and kisses were the order of the day with Philmore, who was extremely passionate about his music and people.

Widow Sophia told Newsday yesterday: “One year has gone, so fast. The outpouring of love has never stopped. Ken lived for love and I am not surprised that, that love is being given back to him now. Tears are still fresh when people speak about him. He would be so pleased to see the level of love and respect that is still being shown. Even those who did not show it to him in life are doing so now. I am thankful to everyone.

"His life was not in vain. He taught many, including myself, how to hug someone and sincerely say ‘I love you’. Let's continue the love as a tribute to him and a lesson to ourselves. Join us on Monday to continue celebrating his life.”

Showtime is 8 pm.