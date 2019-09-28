Three wounded by bicycle gunman

File photo

POLICE are investigating the wounding of three Diego Martin men on Friday by a gunman.

Investigators said three men were at the corner of Eligon Avenue and the Diego Martin Main Road at around 9.45 am, when they were confronted by a masked gunman on a bicycle. The man fired several shots at the group.

All three were wounded and passers by took them to the Port of Spain General Hospital where they were treated and are said to be in stable condition.

Up until late Friday afternoon, Western Division police continued their search for the gunman.

Several spent shells were found at the scene.

On Thursday, three men were also wounded during a shooting in Covigne Road, Diego Martin.

Investigators believe the two incidents may be linked.