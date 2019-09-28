St James man shot dead at a bar

Stock photo

A 30-year-old St James man was murdered on Friday night after he and another man were shot in a drive-by.

Police reported that Keron "Cone Head" Messiah was with Nickel Mills, 40, at Twin’s Bar, Bournes Road, St James when a car passed and an occupant opened fire. Both men were taken to the St James Medical Complex where Messiah died while being treated.

Mills, who was shot in the hand and abdomen, was treated and transferred to the Port of Spain General Hospital.

Messiah is the second man to be killed in St James in the last two weeks. On September 18, Joshua Fortune, 23, was killed while at Belle Vue Road, Long Circular, St James.