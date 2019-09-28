St Augustine seek 1st win against CIC

Abdul Hypolite of St Mary's, left, battles with Johnatan Clement of Malick in round five on Wednesday at St Mary's ground in St Clair. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.

ST AUGUSTINE Secondary and St Mary's College will be eager to climb the standings in a bottom of the table contest at the latter's school ground in round six of the Shell/First Citizens Secondary Schools Football League Premier Division at 3.30 pm, today.

Last placed St Mary's are on three points and have some momentum after snatching their first win of the season in the previous round. St Mary's earned a 2-1 win over Malick Secondary after starting the tournament with four consecutive defeats.

St Augustine, currently in 13th position, are only ahead of St Mary's by goal difference. St Augustine are the only team without a win this season with two losses and three draws. In the last round, St Augustine fell 3-2 to defending champions Naparima College.

ROUND SIX FIXTURES

Trinity College East vs Speyside Secondary, Trinity East

Carapichaima East vs Malick, Carapichaima

Pleasantville vs Naparima, Pleasantville

Queen's Royal College vs San Juan North, QRC

Trinity College Moka vs St Anthony's, Trinity Moka

St Mary's vs St Augustine, St Mary's

East Mucurapo vs St Benedict's, Fatima

Presentation College, San Fernando - Bye

STANDINGS

Team*P*W*L*D*GF*GA*Pts

Naparima*5*4*0*1*13*5*13

Presentation San F'do*5*4*1*0*17*2*12

St Anthony's*4*3*0*1*13*3*10

Caps East*4*2*0*2*6*4*8

Malick*4*2*2*0*9*5*6

Pleasantville*5*2*3*0*6*7*6

QRC*4*2*2*0*8*11*6

East Mucurapo*4*1*1*2*9*6*5

Trinity East*4*1*1*2*5*7*5

San Juan North*4*1*2*1*5*4*4

Trinity Moka*5*1*3*1*5*14*4

Speyside*4*1*2*1*5*15*4

St Augustine*5*0*2*3*8*11*3

St Benedict's*4*1*3*0*5*11*3

St Mary's*5*1*4*0*4*13*3