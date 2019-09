Spreading potholes

THE EDITOR: Two potholes, long time occasional inhabitants of Petit Valley Main Road opposite Don’s Roti Shop, are once more in residence. Slowly but surely, they are extending their occupancy.

Being beneficiaries of ineffectual efforts to restrain their predatory instincts, seemingly undisturbed they appear to be asserting the right of adverse possession over the space, boldly and in full view.

Nuff said.

WINSTON R RUDDER

Petit Valley