Something not right with refinery ‘sale’

THE EDITOR: Why is Franklyn Khan admonishing citizens not to talk too much about the “sale” of Petrotrin and the Heritage Petroleum Co to the OWTU’s Patriotic Energies and Technologies Co Ltd?

The acronym that accurately represents the entity formed by the OWTU should rightly be represented as PET Co and not PETCL. It is a stroke of ironic humour that the union has become the PNM’s “pet.”

At a press conference, Finance Minister Colm Imbert, in response to a question concerning ownership of the above assets, sheepishly responded that a mortgagor is considered the owner of the property acquired through a mortgage arrangement.

Prime Minister Dr Rowley had previously asserted that Heritage Petroleum was not to be sold. Has the Government also sold Heritage Petroleum Co (HPC) along with the Guaracara refinery? If the union owns HPC, who decides on the members of its board and will its board be changed?

My understanding from Imbert’s statement is that the State (the PNM-led administration) is in effect lending the OWTU the money in much the same way as a bank would lend money on a long-term mortgage arrangement. Am I correct in my understanding of the arrangement?

If that is the case, and with the knowledge that the State is not a bank, then such a mortgage becomes a liability on the treasury. For a bank it would be an asset. Can someone explain this?

If this is the case, then Petrotrin remains effectively an asset that belongs to the State. What happens if the mortgagor – the union – is unable to repay its loan? What are the specific terms of the loan being granted to the OWTU, and where will the Government source that money?

Further, how will this disbursement to the OWTU impact the taxpayer and, more importantly, upon obligatory expenditure by the State?

Behind the veneer of what I can only describe as the PNM’s apparent gesture of feigned goodwill resides the sinister reality that nothing has effectively and fundamentally changed at Petrotrin – save that the plant has significantly depreciated and is costing the taxpayer much more to restart.

What is worse is whether a quid pro quo arrangement exists between the refinery’s new “owners” and the inner cabal of the PNM Government. I say inner cabal since although 23 PNM members exist as MPs elected by the people, nowhere close to that number seems to be actively involved in Government decision-making.

Finally, there seems to be a shift toward the greater use of commodity trading houses – Max England and Trafigura PTE are names that have cropped up. These entities receive heavy commissions, and they are effectively expensive “middle men” in the purchase and delivery of fuel.

The ultra-low sulphur diesel plant is defective and inoperable and the GTL plant sold by Petrotrin to NiQuan for a song after that state enterprise incurred a debt of $13 billion in acquiring the assets of WGTL-TT are just two of the burdens that the union has decided to take upon itself with eyes wide open. Yet Imbert insists that PET is unencumbered by debt.

Something just is not sitting right with this arrangement which seems to be one that has to do more with short-term political expediency than sound economics. Who knows, there may be much more in the mortar. Time will certainly tell.

STEVE SMITH

via e-mail