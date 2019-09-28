PoS city cop dies from stroke

PC Hutson St John in a graduation photo.

Port of Spain City Police are mourning the loss of one of their junior officers after he died while receiving treatment at hospital on Saturday morning.

PC Hutson St John, 28, died of a stroke after a brief illness at the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was receiving treatment after complaining of feeling unwell on Monday.

St John’s colleagues said despite being a relatively new addition to their unit, he made a significant impact by dedicating himself his duties.

Describing him as a model officer, St John’s seniors praised his work ethic and said his commitment to the job played a key role in several arrests which disrupted the illegal drug and alcohol trade at Port of Spain’s Central Market, where he was assigned.

Most notably, St John was involved in one of the largest drug seizures at the market when he and other officers arrested two Biche chadon beni vendors for the possession of two kilogrammes of marijuana in July.