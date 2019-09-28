‘Ponche’ potions in pina colada, cheesecake flavours

Terrell Daniel stands behind his Island Potions products at the launch at Kaiso Blues Cafe, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.

GARY CARDINEZ

AFTER months of trial and error, sleepless nights, sacrifices and investment, 21-year-old Terrell Daniel is the proud owner of a product called Island Potions.

Daniel revealed his product to friends, family and well-wishers on September 8 at Kaiso Blues Cafe, Wrightson Road in Port of Spain.

The clerk at the National Library and Information Services (Nalis) said he was both bored and curious so he started to search for ideas. “I found that most of what I was looking at were already taken as I wanted something unique that people could enjoy.”

This was around Christmas time so he looked at a seasonal staple, ponche de creme. Daniel knew other people were doing it already but insisted they were doing the ordinary.

“I wanted to give the people a variety of flavours in an attractive package that they could enjoy year-round at any event,” he said.

A confident Daniel feels his product is a game changer to the local Christmas drink. He felt it would be interesting to find ways to improve on a drink already loved by almost every Trinidadian. He did this by creating nine flavours of ponche de creme including strawberry, very berry, cheesecake, sorrel, pina colada, chocolate and vanilla.

Daniel admitted it was very hard at the beginning, “There was a lack of support from the people I expected to support me but that only showed me who are my friends."

He said he does everything from his home in St James and has never gone to a financial institution for any help. “I do this from my salary I receive from Nalis.”

Speaking about his unique flavours he said, “I just keep mixing and mixing until the potion happens, it must be to my liking before I even think about mass production. I feel good that 85 per cent of the ingredients used in this unique product is from Trinidad and Tobago.”

He insists he will not be producing Island Potions to be on any shelf in any supermarket or other establishment.

“To date, I have done all my advertising on social media and I intend to continue. This business is about each one telling another about this unique product."

Most of the people at the launch knew about it from on social media. Daniel admitted he did not know everyone at the launch but they were all welcomed as friends of Island Potions.

Interestingly, the sponsors for the launch were Daniel’s peers, all young entrepreneurs in and around St James. There was King Khumar, HillSide Auto, Queen of Lash, Roses Pinatas, Heavenly Delight, Dar Music, Jewels Cakes, Isles of Sade, Touched by Tempest and Toutte Femme.

Daniel says he will produce more flavours of ponche de creme as people request them, he will also launch a line of Island Potions T-shirts, drinking glasses and notepads.