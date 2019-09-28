Police women retain North Zone b/ball crown

THE TT Police Service defeated the Brian Chase Academy 67-52 on Wednesday, for a 2-0 series win, in the best-of-three North Zone Women Basketball Finals at the Jean Pierre Sports Complex, Mucurapo.Having won Game One a week ago, Police just needed a win to wrap up the series in Game Two.Kielle Connelly continued her dominance, as she led with 31 points, having scored 37 in the previous match. LeslieAnn Baquain scored 13 points and Jellene Richardson added 11 for the law-women. For Brian Chase, Allison Young led her team with 21 points.