ODPM warns: Do not go in the sea

Citizens have been warned to avoid entering the sea.

The warning was issued by the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management after the TT Meteorological Service (TTMS) issued a hazardous sea alert at yellow level near shore areas from yesterday to Tuesday.

“Yellow means there is potential for negative impact. However, the damage is avoidable if persons monitor conditions and reduce their level of exposure,” the ODPM said.

The agency said it, together with the TTMS, is advising sea bathers, fishermen and small craft operators to carefully monitor near-shore activities and take the necessary action to preserve life and property.

The ODPM also urged residents and visitors near coastal areas to get ready and stay ready by implementing the following safety measures which included; avoid entering the sea if unnecessary, be alert for large waves and dangerous currents, follow instructions of lifeguards.