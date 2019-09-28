Maracas Open Water Classic postponed again

READY, SET, GO....and a number of swimmers enter the waters at Maracas Bay last year at the Subway Maracas Open Water Classic.

THE 2019 edition of the Subway Maracas Open Water Classic carded for tomorrow has been postponed once again because of a hazardous seas alert.

The event was originally scheduled to take place on September 22, but because of Tropical Storm Karen it was postponed.

A press release by the organisers said, "As such all other prior planned activities directly associated with the hosting of this event is also postponed to a date to be determined.

"ASATT (Amateur Swimming Association of TT) and Subway are quite mindful of the fact that with open water swimming, the safety of the swimmers takes a high priority in staging of the event. Additionally, given the public advisory originating from the meteorological office we have taken this proactive measure to cancel (postpone) the event.

"We take this opportunity to thank swimmers, supporters and all other stakeholders for their unwavering understanding and we will further communicate in due course on the way forward as it relates to this event."