Make Charles Street 2-way

THE EDITOR: The heavy bumper-to-bumper traffic on the east-bound lane of Wrightson Road each day after 3 pm is frustrating.

To avoid the jam drivers divert through other streets including Ariapita Avenue, Melbourne Street, Lament Street, Scott Bushe Street, Charles Street, even Shine Street, creating bottlenecks, before filtering back on to Wrightson Road. The authorities should be practical and create two-way traffic for Charles Street.

Further, vehicles coming from those other streets, especially Charles Street, should strictly be heading to Sackville Street and not Wrightson Road. Therefore there should be no right turn, thus easing the traffic a bit for those heading to Wrightson Road.

GREGORY NEPTUNE

Port of Spain