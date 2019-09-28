Laziness in naming new party?

THE EDITOR: At the recent handing over of 200 motorbikes to the police, Prime Minister Dr Rowley said some public servants were being paid even though they did no work. Having worked in the public service for many years this is an accurate statement.

We live in a society that encourages laziness and that is why we are not progressing as a nation. I will share another example of laziness which no one (including the Prime Minister) seems to be speaking about and that is the formation of political parties, highlighting the fact that many people want to lead, but nobody wants to serve.

Are we progressing as a nation? No! The word “progressive” means developing. Synonyms include words like increasing, growing, intensifying and accelerating. Are we as a nation progressing positively in the right direction, or are we progressively declining?

The dream of constitutional reform that requires MPs to consult their constituents before voting in Parliament and referendums on national issues is being offered by one of the country’s newest political organisations, the Progressive Party.

With former independent senator Nicholai Edwards leading the charge, the party is seeking to change the status quo of governance by including young people in decision making. At the party’s launch in San Fernando, Edwards appealed to citizens to take action, step out of their comfort zones and challenge the status quo.

But are there provisions in the Electoral and Boundaries Commission policies to prohibit “confusion” with the names of parties? Why was a new political party formed using the name Progressive Party when there is already the Progressive Empowerment Party? Is this an honest mistake, an attempt to confuse the electorate or just laziness? Why wasn’t a more original name used?

We live in a lazy society.

SIMON WRIGHT

Chaguanas