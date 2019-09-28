Lazarus at our gate

THE EDITOR: “Poverty is not just a lack of money; it is not having the capability to realise one’s full potential as a human being” (Amartya Sen).

The Scripture readings for tomorrow – including Amos 6:1, 4-7 and Luke 16:19-31 – the story of the rich man and Lazarus, should spur us on to seek to reduce/eradicate poverty and social exclusion.

Years ago when I passed my MEd in London, my friend’s bosses – a couple – treated us to a cruise on their luxury yacht from Saint Jean cap Ferrat along the French Riviera. My social conscience was disturbed by the constant partying, the daily wastage of food, etc. The juxtaposition of the opulence in the “floating” hotels with their “fine linen,” and owners and guests “feasting magnificently every day,” in a country/world in which there is so much poverty, made me feel uncomfortable.

In November 2018, Pope Francis said the poor were weeping “while the wealthy few feast on what, in justice, belongs to all. Injustice is the perverse root of poverty. The cry of the poor daily becomes stronger but every day heard less.” That cry is “drowned out by the din of the rich few, who grow ever fewer and more rich...we Christians cannot stand with arms folded in indifference or with arms outstretched in helplessness...it’s important for all of us to live our faith in contact with those in need.”

He has also criticised excessive capitalism and the “idolatry” of money.

TT is considered a middle-income country but there are more than 20 per cent living in poverty. It is clear that there remains a yawning gap between the haves and have-nots here. One only has to drive around the capital of our country to see Lazarus at every turn. It’s not only TT that faces the challenge of poverty reduction/eradication.

While I was in London recently I read about new research released in August revealing that a homeless person is dying every 19 hours in Britain. The study found that at least 235 people affected by homelessness died over the six months prior to August, an average of one every 19 hours.

“But campaigners warn the true number is likely to be much higher because official data can be difficult to locate and acquire. The figures were obtained by the Museum of Homelessness organisation as part of its Dying Homeless Project, and is a continuation of a study first carried out by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism.

“The data comes from coroners’ enquiries, media coverage, family testimony and freedom of information requests. According to campaigners, more than 30 per cent of fatalities since 2017 have occurred where people were in emergency or temporary accommodation” (https://welfareweekly.com/).

In 2016, France became the first country in the world to ban supermarkets from throwing away or destroying unsold food, forcing them instead to donate it to charities and food banks. Such action is just sticking plaster to the structural injustice that fuels poverty and social exclusion.

Rehman Sobhan states that “initiatives to reduce poverty, whether through the Millennium Development Goals or the Poverty Reduction Strategy Papers, through enhancing the flow of resources into poverty reduction programmes, may not be fruitful unless policymakers address the structural sources of the problem which create and perpetuate poverty.”

Global statistics highlight the scourge of poverty: 22,000 children dying each day due to poverty (UNICEF) in a world in which, according to Forbes, there are 2,153 billionaires. In total, the ultra-rich are worth US$8.7 trillion. Thirteen of the top 20 on this list are American citizens. In 2018, there were 38.1 million people living in poverty in the US (https://www.census.gov/).

Will issues of inequity/inequality/structural injustice be addressed in TT’s upcoming budget? “As long as poverty, injustice, and gross inequality persist in our world, none of us can truly rest” (Nelson Mandela).

LEELA RAMDEEN

chair, CCSJ

director, CREDI